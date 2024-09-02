Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $390,000 Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,428,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,733 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,038,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,327,000 after purchasing an additional 199,464 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 437.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,889,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,773 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 5,091,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 428,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

