Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $998,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 25.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in FOX by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 105,960 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in FOX by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 652,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $41.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

