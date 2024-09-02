Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,898 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,422,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,792,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,188,348 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,468,983 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $71,304,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

