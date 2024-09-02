Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 735.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 617,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 543,464 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at $1,235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AES by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 178.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 442,184 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Mizuho increased their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

