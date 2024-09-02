Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New $276,000 Investment in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,022 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 17.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 289,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,516,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,622,000 after acquiring an additional 220,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Getty Realty stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.90. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $32.33.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

