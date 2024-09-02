Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New $666,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QSR opened at $69.48 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

