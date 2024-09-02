Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 188 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $61.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

