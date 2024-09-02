Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,720,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $858,941. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of CTLT opened at $60.96 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

