Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,205 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 1,384.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $118.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

