Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,200 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 255,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 3.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 85,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 52.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFY. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

NYSE:INFY opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

