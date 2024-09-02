Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $1.07 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $416.21 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $416.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

