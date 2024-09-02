Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,613 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,407 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

