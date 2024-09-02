Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,027 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,129.97 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,084.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,065.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

