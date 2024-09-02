Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,110 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VV stock opened at $258.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $259.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.89.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

