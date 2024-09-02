Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,657 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 97.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $574.41 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $550.32 and a 200 day moving average of $518.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

