Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,667 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,916 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $173.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.91. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

