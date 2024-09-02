Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,046,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

