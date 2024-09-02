Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 106.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN opened at $333.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

