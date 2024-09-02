Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $903.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $945.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $954.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

