Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VIG stock opened at $196.09 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

