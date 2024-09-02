Summit Financial LLC Buys 2,856 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $449.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $427.33 and its 200 day moving average is $424.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $450.35.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

