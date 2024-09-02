Summit Financial LLC Buys 9,044 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in American Electric Power by 221.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.77.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $100.28 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

