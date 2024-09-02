Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $143.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.07.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

