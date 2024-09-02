Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 313,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after buying an additional 23,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.