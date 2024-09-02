Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $261.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.10. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

