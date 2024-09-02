Summit Financial LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,945,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 761,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $53.77 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

