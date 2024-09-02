Summit Financial LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $101.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.76.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

