Summit Financial LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after buying an additional 1,904,899 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $210,815,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $242,757,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $183.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.83 and a 200-day moving average of $174.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC cut their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

