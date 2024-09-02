Summit Financial LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM opened at $59.82 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.