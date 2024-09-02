Summit Financial LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,482 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,299.8% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 466,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 433,179 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

