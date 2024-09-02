Summit Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $600.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $547.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $601.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

