Summit Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

