Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000.
iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $70.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.
About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF
The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
