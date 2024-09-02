Summit Financial LLC Purchases 11,380 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day moving average is $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

