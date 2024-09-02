Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 14,406 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 103,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 121.9% in the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $92.10 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average is $89.17.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3909 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

