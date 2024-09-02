Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 4.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 17,345.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 14.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $12,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $12,240,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,563,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,410 shares of company stock valued at $100,631,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $263.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

