Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $90.77 on Monday. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $91.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

