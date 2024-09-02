Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Danaher by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,161 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $676,545,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Danaher by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $269.31 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

