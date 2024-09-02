Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

