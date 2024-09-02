Summit Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.82 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

