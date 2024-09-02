Summit Financial LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 43,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $109.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

