Summit Financial LLC Sells 487 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $107.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

