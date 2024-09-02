Summit Financial LLC Sells 974 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 57,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.91 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $78.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

