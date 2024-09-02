Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Up 3.7 %

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 414.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 136.9% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

