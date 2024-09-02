Suncor Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
Suncor Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.
Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE SU opened at $40.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SU
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.