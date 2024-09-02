Suncor Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Suncor Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $40.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SU

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.