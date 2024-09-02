Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum Purchases 21,335 Shares of Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 21,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $292,076.15. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 395,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,027.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SUNS opened at $14.09 on Monday. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts:

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Report on Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional lender that originates and funds loans to commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States. The firm seeks to target loans with investment rates in the mid-teens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.