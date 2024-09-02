Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sysco were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,943 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

