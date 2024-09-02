T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.65% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMSL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

