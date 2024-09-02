Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,086 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,656,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,892,000 after acquiring an additional 55,848 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,752,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,073,000 after purchasing an additional 195,347 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after purchasing an additional 91,079 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,611,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,323,000 after buying an additional 575,019 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $65.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $65.57.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

