Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Argus lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

NYSE OTIS opened at $94.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.90. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

